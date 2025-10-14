 ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO

ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO

Lathar was said to be a part of Rohtak police team which had arrested IGP Puran Kumar’s aide Sushil, an exemtee ASI on corruption charges, following a complaint given by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal on October 6, police said.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead |

Chandigarh: In a new turn in the ongoing suicide saga of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the state police Sandeep Lathar, was found dead after he reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at Ladhot village of Haryana’s Rohtak district Tuesday afternoon.

Lathar was said to be a part of Rohtak police team which had arrested IGP Puran Kumar’s aide Sushil, an exemtee ASI on corruption charges, following a complaint given by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal on October 6, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, Surendra Bhoria, told newspersons that Lathar was posted in the cyber cell and was an honest and hardworking ASI. Investigation has been initiated into the case, he said.

Police is reported to have found a three-page suicide note and a video– which have gone viral on social media – in which Lathar accused Kumar of corruption and that he (Kumar) had died by suicide because of fear of his arrest for the same. Lathar also accused him of ``hijacking the system by exploiting casteism’’, media reports said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Raids 13 Locations In Gujarat In ₹91-Crore Q-Fon App Ponzi Scam
Mumbai: ED Raids 13 Locations In Gujarat In ₹91-Crore Q-Fon App Ponzi Scam
Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali
Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load
Read Also
'Act Against Officers,' Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Modi & Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini After Meeting...
article-image

Lathar reportedly wrote in his suicide note that he demanded an investigation by sacrificing his life and that the corrupt family of Kumar should not be spared. He lauded DGP Kapur and former Rohtak SP Bijarniya for their honesty. Notably, Kumar had accused Kapur and Bijarniya of caste-based discrimination and humiliation in his suicide note on October 7.

Lathar also referred to his call detail records of his phone and said his allegations will be proved right that Kumar committed suicide after an FIR of corruption was registered. He went on to allege that when Kumar’s aide Sushil was arrested he (Sushil) told the police team that nothing would happen to him as Kumar will get him freed.

Notably, the police has yet not confirmed the contents of the suicide note, though his video has gone viral.

Meanwhile, it was also said that Kumar’s alleged suicide was said to have its genesis in the FIR registered against Sushil, who was arrested for taking Rs 2.5 lakh from liquor contractor Bansal on behalf of Kumar.

The news pertaining to Lathar’s ``suicide’’ came hours after Congress leader Rahul’s visit to Kumar’s bereaved family and his demand for justice for Dalits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene With 5 Accused - VIDEO

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene With 5 Accused - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Flood-Hit Mirik, Distributes Relief To Affected Families -...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Flood-Hit Mirik, Distributes Relief To Affected Families -...

Pawan Singh Divorce Row: Wife Jyoti Singh Demands ₹30 Crore Alimony As Legal Battle Intensifies...

Pawan Singh Divorce Row: Wife Jyoti Singh Demands ₹30 Crore Alimony As Legal Battle Intensifies...

ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO

ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO

Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO...

Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO...