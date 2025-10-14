ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead - VIDEO

ASI Who Arrested Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar’s Aide Found Dead |

Chandigarh: In a new turn in the ongoing suicide saga of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the state police Sandeep Lathar, was found dead after he reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at Ladhot village of Haryana’s Rohtak district Tuesday afternoon.

Lathar was said to be a part of Rohtak police team which had arrested IGP Puran Kumar’s aide Sushil, an exemtee ASI on corruption charges, following a complaint given by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal on October 6, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, Surendra Bhoria, told newspersons that Lathar was posted in the cyber cell and was an honest and hardworking ASI. Investigation has been initiated into the case, he said.

Police is reported to have found a three-page suicide note and a video– which have gone viral on social media – in which Lathar accused Kumar of corruption and that he (Kumar) had died by suicide because of fear of his arrest for the same. Lathar also accused him of ``hijacking the system by exploiting casteism’’, media reports said.

Lathar reportedly wrote in his suicide note that he demanded an investigation by sacrificing his life and that the corrupt family of Kumar should not be spared. He lauded DGP Kapur and former Rohtak SP Bijarniya for their honesty. Notably, Kumar had accused Kapur and Bijarniya of caste-based discrimination and humiliation in his suicide note on October 7.

Lathar also referred to his call detail records of his phone and said his allegations will be proved right that Kumar committed suicide after an FIR of corruption was registered. He went on to allege that when Kumar’s aide Sushil was arrested he (Sushil) told the police team that nothing would happen to him as Kumar will get him freed.

Notably, the police has yet not confirmed the contents of the suicide note, though his video has gone viral.

Meanwhile, it was also said that Kumar’s alleged suicide was said to have its genesis in the FIR registered against Sushil, who was arrested for taking Rs 2.5 lakh from liquor contractor Bansal on behalf of Kumar.

The news pertaining to Lathar’s ``suicide’’ came hours after Congress leader Rahul’s visit to Kumar’s bereaved family and his demand for justice for Dalits.