UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Russia’s Kalmyk University, Presents Sacred Kanjur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Kalmyk University in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia Republic, Russia, where he interacted with senior professors and presented the sacred Kanjur, symbolizing the spirit of Lord Buddha’s legacy. Later, at the Khural Buddhist Monastery in Kechenry, he offered prayers and presented another Kanjur to the head monk, reaffirming the shared spiritual heritage between India and Russia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attending a cultural programme of the Kalmyk community, Maurya said that the bond between India and Russia, rooted in Buddhist philosophy, reflects timeless values of compassion, peace, and universal brotherhood. He added that the exhibition of Lord Buddha’s relics in Elista embodies the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, “the world is one family”, and represents a significant step in strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between both nations.