 UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Russia’s Kalmyk University, Presents Sacred Kanjur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Russia’s Kalmyk University, Presents Sacred Kanjur

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Russia’s Kalmyk University, Presents Sacred Kanjur

Attending a cultural programme of the Kalmyk community, Maurya said that the bond between India and Russia, rooted in Buddhist philosophy, reflects timeless values of compassion, peace, and universal brotherhood.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 12:52 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Kalmyk University in Elista, the capital of Kalmykia Republic, Russia, where he interacted with senior professors and presented the sacred Kanjur, symbolizing the spirit of Lord Buddha’s legacy. Later, at the Khural Buddhist Monastery in Kechenry, he offered prayers and presented another Kanjur to the head monk, reaffirming the shared spiritual heritage between India and Russia.

Attending a cultural programme of the Kalmyk community, Maurya said that the bond between India and Russia, rooted in Buddhist philosophy, reflects timeless values of compassion, peace, and universal brotherhood. He added that the exhibition of Lord Buddha’s relics in Elista embodies the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, “the world is one family”, and represents a significant step in strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between both nations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Gift 2 Free LPG Refills To 1.86 Crore Women Under Ujjwala Yojana

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Gift 2 Free LPG Refills To 1.86 Crore Women Under Ujjwala Yojana

'I Don’t Trust People In Uniform': Azam Khan Rejects State-Provided Security

'I Don’t Trust People In Uniform': Azam Khan Rejects State-Provided Security

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Russia’s Kalmyk University, Presents Sacred Kanjur

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Russia’s Kalmyk University, Presents Sacred Kanjur

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene With 5 Accused - VIDEO

Durgapur Rape Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene With 5 Accused - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Flood-Hit Mirik, Distributes Relief To Affected Families -...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Flood-Hit Mirik, Distributes Relief To Affected Families -...