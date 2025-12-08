Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: Days after the Tamil Nadu Government refused to permit lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at a ‘Deepathoon’ (pillar) near a dargah atop the Tirupparandkundram hills – where the famed Subramanya Swamy temple is situated, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hit out at political parties (BJP and its affiliates) for trying to create unrest in the name of spirituality. Stalin also pointed out that the lamp was lit at the traditional place where it has been done for ages on the hills, which is the first of the six abodes of Lord Karthikeya or Murugan.

“Spirituality is intended to provide peace of mind and create unity among people. It should be used to do good to others. But creating divisions and fragmentation in society for the political gains of a few individuals is definitely not spirituality. That is politics, that too, the worst kind of cheap politics,” he said at a government function in Madurai.

The Chief Minister said the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had ensured the ‘Bala Deepam’ as well at the ‘Deepa Mandapam’ were lit at their respective traditional spots on the hill. “The local people and true devotees know all this very well. They had darshan peacefully and then returned home. So why is a controversy being whipped up now? What is the intention of the group trying to create this problem? The people understand all of this very clearly,” he said.

Stalin said while his focus was on growth and progress, the thoughts of some political parties always revolved around creating unrest hoping they can obstruct development. “Since taking charge (in mid 2021), we had consecrated over 3,000 temples, which is a record. Yet our government is being branded ‘anti-spiritual’. The true devotees will clearly understand the intention behind such campaigns. Tamil Nadu will always remain peaceful and celebrate righteousness. The people of Madurai will drive way the riot-mongering groups,” he warned.

“However the opponents bowl, as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the shot will always be a six. Some slaves may get trapped to suit your (BJP) team; old slaves may recruit new slaves and form a ‘B’ team or ‘C’ team but we will remain the champions of the tournament,” he said.