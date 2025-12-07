PM Modi Expresses Grief After 6 Killed In Nashik Gorge Accident |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in an accident near Nashik in Maharashtra.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the prime minister said

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Six persons were killed after a car they were travelling in fell into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Saptashrungi Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)