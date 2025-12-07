 PM Modi Expresses Grief After 6 Killed In Nashik Gorge Accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths in an accident near Nashik, Maharashtra. He said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and offered prayers for the injured to recover soon. Six people were killed when their car plunged into a 600-foot gorge in the Saptashrungi Garh Ghat area of Kalwan taluka on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in an accident near Nashik in Maharashtra.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the prime minister said

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

