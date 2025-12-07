PM Modi Expresses Grief After 6 Killed In Nashik Gorge Accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths in an accident near Nashik in Maharashtra.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the prime minister said
Six persons were killed after a car they were travelling in fell into a 600-foot-deep gorge in Saptashrungi Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka on Sunday.
