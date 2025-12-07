'Deeply Pained': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Arpora Nightclub Fire In North Goa

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai, December 7: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire mishap in Arpora, North Goa, that claimed 25 lives and left several others injured. Sharing his reaction on social media platform X, Fadnavis said he was deeply pained to learn about the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

The Chief Minister reaction comes as shock and grief continue to grip Goa and neighbouring states following one of the deadliest nightclub fire incidents in recent years.

Fire Breaks Out at Arpora Nightclub

The deadly fire broke out late Saturday night at a popular nightclub in Arpora, located in North Goa district. According to officials associated with the investigation, a preliminary inquiry has revealed that most of the victims died due to suffocation after being trapped in the basement area of the club where smoke accumulated rapidly.

Initial findings suggest that the fire originated on the first floor of the building before quickly spreading to other parts of the premises. Thick smoke and flames made evacuation extremely difficult for those inside at the time.

PM Announces Ex Gratia and Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced ex gratia compensation for the affected families. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister Office, an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be provided from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Sawant briefed the Prime Minister on the situation on the ground and the ongoing rescue and investigation work.

Majority of Victims Believed to be Staff

Police officials said that a majority of those who lost their lives are believed to be staff members employed at the nightclub. Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar confirmed that the fire occurred around midnight and has since been brought under control.

He said that most bodies were retrieved from the kitchen area on the ground floor, indicating that employees were trapped while trying to escape. Two bodies were also found on the staircase. Senior police officials, including the DGP and multiple teams from North Goa district, rushed to the site to oversee rescue and evacuation operations. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.