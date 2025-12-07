 NDA Attacks Tejashwi After He Claimed 'Invisible Forces' Behind Mahagathbandhan Rout
NDA criticised Tejashwi after he blamed “invisible forces” for the Mahagathbandhan’s defeat in the Bihar polls. Tejashwi alleged that nearly ₹40,000 crore was distributed as “electoral bribery” before the model code began. He questioned EVMs and the Election Commission, claiming the alliance was winning in ballots but lost in machines, calling the process seemingly fixed despite lacking evidence.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: NDA on Sunday launched a blistering attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after he held “invisible forces” responsible for the Mahagathbandhan`s crushing defeat in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly election.

Breaking his silence over the opposition alliance`s defeat in an interview with noted advocate Kapil Sibal, Tejashwi alleged that money was distributed directly to people under the guise of various schemes before the election code of conduct came into effect.

"We consider this nothing less than electoral bribery. Approximately Rs 40,000 crore were distributed across the state through various schemes," he claimed.

RJD leader also raised questions about EVMs and the Election Commission. He said, "The people wanted change, but the EVMs didn't. We were winning in the ballot, lost in machines. The Election Commission did not act on our complaints and appeared to be in a mood for foul play." He claimed that in the present circumstances, the electoral process had become meaningless because everything seemed fixed. He admitted that he did not have any scientific evidence now but claimed that the truth would emerge in the coming days.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok dismissed Tejashwi`s allegations, taking a dig at him for his disappearance from the Assembly in the midst of the Winter Session. “Tejashwi said that invisible forces have defeated him, but he himself became invisible and then reappeared in Europe," he remarked.

"On the other hand, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Tejashwi was simply copying Rahul Gandhi, flaunting T-shirts and even skipping the House during the Bihar Governor's address.”

“After losing the election, he should have stayed in Bihar and visited the districts to review the defeat, but like Rahul Gandhi, he went abroad,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Bihar JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha claimed that Tejashwi instead of introspecting on his political failures and shortcomings, he was making baseless allegations against the electoral process to cover them up. He alleged that RJD leader`s allegations were completely irresponsible and reflected his political immaturity.

“Questioning the election results and viewing them with suspicion is a direct insult to the mandate, and the people of Bihar will never accept this,” he added.

