PM Modi Reacts After Tragic North Goa Nightclub Fire Kills 23; Police Suspect Cylinder Blast | X

Goa: At least 23 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in North Goa around midnight on Saturday, December 6, with police attributing the blaze to a cylinder explosion.



The incident took place at Birch by Romeo Lane, a restaurant and club located near Baga beach in Arpora village, roughly 25 kilometres from Panaji.

Here's what happened



Goa Police said the control room received an alert at 12.04 am, following which police teams, firefighters and ambulances were dispatched. According to the Goa Director General of Police, quoted by ANI, the fire was brought under control and all bodies have been recovered.



Videos circulating on X showed flames rapidly sweeping through the structure and engulfing large sections of the establishment.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the site later in the night, said most of those killed were members of the kitchen staff, including three women. He added that three to four tourists were also among the victims.



Initial assessments suggest the nightclub had not met required fire safety norms. Sawant said action would be taken against the club management and the officials who allowed it to operate without complying with regulations. He described the lapse as serious and indicated that accountability would be fixed.

President Murmu and PM Modi react

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in a message posted on X, offering condolences to the families and wishing a quick recovery to the injured.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on the tragedy on X, calling the incident “deeply saddening” and saying that he had spoken to Sawant. He said the state government was providing all possible assistance to those affected.



Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the cause of the blast and the extent of safety protocol violations. The district administration and police are coordinating further procedures, including identification of victims and assistance to families.