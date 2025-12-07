 Religion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaReligion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row

Religion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row

Religion has taken centre stage in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. A large Gita recital event attended by BJP leaders drew criticism from the TMC, which called it a political move. Meanwhile, suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced a Quran recital by one lakh people and hinted at forming a new party with AIMIM support.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Religion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row |

Kolkata: Religion politics is at the top in West Bengal ahead of 2026 Assembly elections as after ‘Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path,’ was organized by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dubbed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s political campaign, now suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir who laid foundation stone of Babri Masjid like mosque in Murshidabad claimed recitation of Quran by one lakh people in Murshidabad.

On Sunday several BJP leaders along with saints and monks from even other states were seen attending Gita recital at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade ground.

The saints along with BJP leaders were seen chanting Bhagavad Gita and conch and shell were being blown.

Read Also
VIDEO: Huge Crowd Gathers To Raise Donations For Construction Of 'Babri Masjid' In West Bengal's...
article-image

Attending the programme, BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that Gita recital has become the symbol of ‘unity’ of the Hindus.

FPJ Shorts
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

“In the land of Lord Krishna, it is obvious that Gita will be recited. Partition took place on religious lines and West Bengal is the place for Hindus. It has nothing to do with politics,” mentioned Majumdar.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya slammed the TMC government stating that TMC only supports ‘fundamentalists’.

On the other hand, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed the event as BJP’s poll plank.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “No matter how much the saffron camp conducts such events, people of Bengal will not accept the uneducated, uncultured BJP Bengal leaders.”

Read Also
Over 5 Lakh Join Mass Bhagavad Gita Recital In Kolkata; BJP Hails ‘Hindu Awakening’
article-image

Meanwhile, suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced that he will conduct a recital of the Quran by one lakh people in Murshidabad in February.

“I had initially thought of resigning from my post but the people of my constituency had asked me not to resign as they had voted for me and is benefitted from me. Soon I will go to Hyderabad as I had a talk with Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. I will float my new party joining hands with him and if ISF wants to join us then I have no problem,” mentioned Kabir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Aviation Turbulence Easing’: IndiGo Operations Improve Sharply As Crisis Winds Down

‘Aviation Turbulence Easing’: IndiGo Operations Improve Sharply As Crisis Winds Down

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest

Religion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row

Religion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row

PM Modi Expresses Grief After 6 Killed In Nashik Gorge Accident

PM Modi Expresses Grief After 6 Killed In Nashik Gorge Accident

NDA Attacks Tejashwi After He Claimed 'Invisible Forces' Behind Mahagathbandhan Rout

NDA Attacks Tejashwi After He Claimed 'Invisible Forces' Behind Mahagathbandhan Rout