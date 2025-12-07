Religion Politics Heats Up In Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls As Gita Recital Sparks Political Row |

Kolkata: Religion politics is at the top in West Bengal ahead of 2026 Assembly elections as after ‘Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path,’ was organized by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dubbed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s political campaign, now suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir who laid foundation stone of Babri Masjid like mosque in Murshidabad claimed recitation of Quran by one lakh people in Murshidabad.

On Sunday several BJP leaders along with saints and monks from even other states were seen attending Gita recital at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The saints along with BJP leaders were seen chanting Bhagavad Gita and conch and shell were being blown.

Attending the programme, BJP MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that Gita recital has become the symbol of ‘unity’ of the Hindus.

“In the land of Lord Krishna, it is obvious that Gita will be recited. Partition took place on religious lines and West Bengal is the place for Hindus. It has nothing to do with politics,” mentioned Majumdar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya slammed the TMC government stating that TMC only supports ‘fundamentalists’.

On the other hand, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed the event as BJP’s poll plank.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “No matter how much the saffron camp conducts such events, people of Bengal will not accept the uneducated, uncultured BJP Bengal leaders.”

Meanwhile, suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announced that he will conduct a recital of the Quran by one lakh people in Murshidabad in February.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I had initially thought of resigning from my post but the people of my constituency had asked me not to resign as they had voted for me and is benefitted from me. Soon I will go to Hyderabad as I had a talk with Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. I will float my new party joining hands with him and if ISF wants to join us then I have no problem,” mentioned Kabir.