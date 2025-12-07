Over 5 Lakh Join Mass Bhagavad Gita Recital In Kolkata; BJP Hails ‘Hindu Awakening’

Over 5 lakh people participated in a mass recital of the holy Bhagwad Gita at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground on Sunday. | X @abirghoshal

Kolkata: Over 5 lakh people participated in a mass recital of the holy Bhagwad Gita at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground on Sunday.

The mass recital organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad. Brigade Parade Ground reverberated with the sound of drums and cymbals ahead of the mass recital of the sacred verses of the Holy Bhagwat Gita

Earlier today, BJP's Dilip Ghosh hailed the mass recital, saying that the event shows the "mass awakening of Hindus."

#WATCH | Kolkata | On the mass Gita recitation program to be held at the Brigade Parade Ground, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh says, "This is the result of the mass awakening of Hindus. Last time it was organized in Siliguri where 1 lakh people participated... Bengal also wants this…

"This is the result of the mass awakening of Hindus. Last time it was organized in Siliguri where 1 lakh people participated... Bengal also wants this recital because Hindutva is in danger... Gita is the best medium to unite everyone," Ghosh told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar served food to devotees ahead of the mass Gita recitation programme.

The initiative was part of the preparations for the spiritual event, which aims to bring together devotees from across the city to engage in the collective reading of the sacred scripture.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Brigade Parade Ground reverberated with the sound of drums and cymbals ahead of the mass recital of the sacred verses of Holy Bhagwat Gita

Highlighting the text as being the "most sacred grant of Hinuds", Padma Shri awardee Kartik Maharaj, also known as Pradiptananda Maharaj, said, "Bhagavad Gita is the most sacred 'granth' of Hindus...Bhagavad Gita unites all the Hindus...This is a part of the attempt to unite all the Hindus...Saints from across the nation will participate in this programme."

