 Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:12 PM IST
X/@vani_mehrotra

Jodhpur: A tragic incident has come to light from Rajasthan. At least 20 people have been reportedly killed after a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur with 57 passengers caught fire. The death toll may increase.

Horrifying visuals from the spot have surfaced. Passengers have been rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

