Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

X/@vani_mehrotra

Jodhpur: A tragic incident has come to light from Rajasthan. At least 20 people have been reportedly killed after a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur with 57 passengers caught fire. The death toll may increase.

Horrifying visuals from the spot have surfaced. Passengers have been rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)