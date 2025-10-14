Jodhpur: A tragic incident has come to light from Rajasthan. At least 20 people have been reportedly killed after a bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur with 57 passengers caught fire. The death toll may increase.
Horrifying visuals from the spot have surfaced. Passengers have been rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
FPJ Shorts
‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans
Rajasthan: 20 Feared Dead As Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Bus Burst Into Flames In Jaisalmer; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To 3 Accused, Including Prime Suspect
Netherlands Delegation Explores Urban Collaboration With Navi Mumbai Civic Body