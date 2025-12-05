Vladimir Putin's India Visit Day 2: From Bilateral Talks With PM Modi To State Dinner; What's On Agenda For Russian President

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (December 4) arrived in New Delhi for his two-day visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Putin at Delhi's Palam Airport with a warm hug and handshake. On the second day of his visit on Friday (December 5), the Russian President will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the day, Putin is scheduled to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and will meet President Droupadi Murmu. The Russian President will then meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House for the 23rd India–Russia Summit.

Both leaders will have discussions on deepening economic ties and defence cooperation. After the meeting, there will be a joint press conference, where both leaders will share details about the agreements signed during Putin's visit.

In the evening, Putin will also attend a dinner hosted by President Murmu before departing for Moscow.

Here are mutual agreements expected on Friday:

On Friday, Putin and Prime Minister Modi will hold the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit. According to a report by The Times of India, 10 inter-governmental agreements and over 15 commercial MoUs are expected to be signed between the two countries.

During the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Putin, several key defence deals, especially on fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57, S-400, 500 air defence systems, are expected. Notably, Russia is India's biggest supplier of weapons and other military equipment. India is also expected to push Russia to expedite the supply of the remaining two S-400s.

Both leaders are likely to have discussions on upgrading Su-30MKI fighter jets, reported NDTV. Notably, Russia is pushing its fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Su-57 to India. However, New Delhi is also exploring options from other foreign suppliers.

Apart from defence deals, several agreements between the two all-weather allies are also expected in other sectors, including fertilisers, connectivity, shipping and health care.

Notably, it is Putin's first visit to India in four years. He was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, following which PM Modi and the Russian President left the airport in the same vehicle. The Prime Minister presented Putin a copy of the Gita in Russian. PM Modi also hosted a private dinner for Putin on Friday evening.