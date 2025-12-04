 Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRussia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation

Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation

President Putin’s India visit is expected to significantly boost economic ties. India aims to reduce its trade deficit by increasing exports, especially in pharmaceuticals, automobiles and farm products. Several MoUs in shipping, healthcare, fertilisers and connectivity are likely. People-to-people, cultural and scientific cooperation will also grow.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Russian President Vladimir Putin | AP

Mumbai: President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is expected to greatly strengthen the partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic field. According to Government of India (GoI) sources, President Putin is arriving with a large delegation of top Russian businesspeople. This signals that both sides are ready to discuss big trade and investment plans.

A major goal for India during this visit is to reduce its trade deficit with Russia. At present, India imports far more from Russia than it exports. To fix this, both countries are working on several new ways to increase Indian exports. India is looking at expanding its sales of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural items, and marine products in the Russian market. These steps will help Indian companies reach more customers and also create more jobs back home. Farmers and small businesses, in particular, are likely to benefit if exports grow as expected.

Read Also
Ukraine’s NATO Bid Dominates Lengthy Moscow Talks Between Russian President Vladimir Putin And...
article-image

Several important agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed during the visit. These agreements will cover key areas such as shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, and connectivity. Improving shipping links will make trade faster and cheaper. Cooperation in healthcare and fertilisers will support India’s development sectors, while better connectivity will keep both nations more closely tied.

Read Also
'Vladimir Putin Wants To End War': Donald Trump On US Delegation Meeting Russian President On...
article-image

The visit is also expected to strengthen people-to-people ties. India and Russia are exploring new partnerships in mobility, cultural exchanges, and scientific research. More student exchanges, tourism, and cultural programmes may be announced, helping both nations understand each other better.

FPJ Shorts
Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation
Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation
APPSC Exam Calendar For January-February 2025 Out; Here's How To Check
APPSC Exam Calendar For January-February 2025 Out; Here's How To Check
UP Marks Wildlife Conservation Day With Strong Eco Tourism Push As Wildlife Sightings Rise To Over 1.45 Lakh In Terai Belt
UP Marks Wildlife Conservation Day With Strong Eco Tourism Push As Wildlife Sightings Rise To Over 1.45 Lakh In Terai Belt
Tamil Nadu News: Erode Principal District Court Sentences 18 Bangladesh Nationals To 2 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Illegal Stay In India
Tamil Nadu News: Erode Principal District Court Sentences 18 Bangladesh Nationals To 2 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Illegal Stay In India

Overall, President Putin’s visit is seen as an important moment for India–Russia relations, with hopes of strong economic gains and deeper long-term cooperation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation

Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation

Ashika Investment Managers Unveils Mid & Small Cap Fund, Aims To Tap India’s Fast-Growing Emerging...

Ashika Investment Managers Unveils Mid & Small Cap Fund, Aims To Tap India’s Fast-Growing Emerging...

Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index

Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index

Markets Snap Four-Day Fall, IT Stocks Lift Indices, Traders Cautious Ahead Of RBI Decision

Markets Snap Four-Day Fall, IT Stocks Lift Indices, Traders Cautious Ahead Of RBI Decision

New Labour Codes To Transform Employment Rules, Draft Regulations To Be Finalised Soon

New Labour Codes To Transform Employment Rules, Draft Regulations To Be Finalised Soon