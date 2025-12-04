Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin | AP

Mumbai: President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India is expected to greatly strengthen the partnership between the two countries, especially in the economic field. According to Government of India (GoI) sources, President Putin is arriving with a large delegation of top Russian businesspeople. This signals that both sides are ready to discuss big trade and investment plans.

A major goal for India during this visit is to reduce its trade deficit with Russia. At present, India imports far more from Russia than it exports. To fix this, both countries are working on several new ways to increase Indian exports. India is looking at expanding its sales of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural items, and marine products in the Russian market. These steps will help Indian companies reach more customers and also create more jobs back home. Farmers and small businesses, in particular, are likely to benefit if exports grow as expected.

Several important agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed during the visit. These agreements will cover key areas such as shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, and connectivity. Improving shipping links will make trade faster and cheaper. Cooperation in healthcare and fertilisers will support India’s development sectors, while better connectivity will keep both nations more closely tied.

The visit is also expected to strengthen people-to-people ties. India and Russia are exploring new partnerships in mobility, cultural exchanges, and scientific research. More student exchanges, tourism, and cultural programmes may be announced, helping both nations understand each other better.

Overall, President Putin’s visit is seen as an important moment for India–Russia relations, with hopes of strong economic gains and deeper long-term cooperation.