VIDEO: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Applauds PM Modi In Assembly, Asks Opposition Members Also To Praise

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Applauds PM Modi In Assembly, Asks Opposition Members Also To Praise | ANI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday appreciated the Centre in the assembly for extending cooperation to his government, and requested all members including those from the opposition benches to extend their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by raising their hands.

Nitish made the request while participating in a debate on a motion of thanks to the governor’s joint address to members of both Houses of legislature a day ago.

The chief minister appreciated the assistance provided by the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar for its development. He also mentioned the special assistance provided to Bihar in the union budget presented in July 2024, as well as, the provisions for the Makhana Board and the West Kosi Canal in the 2025 union budget. Bihar was also given the honour of hosting, this year, the Khelo India Youth Games, he added.

Nitish asserted that the Centre was extending full cooperation and Bihar would progress at a faster pace and every family’s economic condition would be strengthened, contending that it would ultimately contribute to the progress of the country. “We salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying attention to Bihar. He visited the state several times in the recent years,” Nitish said and asked all the MLAs to show respect to him (Modi) by raising their hands.

When the Opposition MLAs did not raise their hands, he asked them why they were not doing so and exhorted them to follow suit. “Don’t you see how much work has been done? Why are you not raising your hands?” asked Nitish, evoking peals of laughter from the members.

Replying on behalf of the government, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the Home portfolio, refuted the opposition’s allegations that he was out to unleash “bulldozer raj” in Bihar, taking a cue from the Yogi Adityanath administration in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

“Bihar is known for ‘sushashan’ (good governance), which has been synonymous with Nitish Kumar. Bulldozer is not an issue here. My name is Samrat Choudhary and rest assured, I do not stand for a bulldozer. Of course, there is a crackdown on illegal encroachments, which is as per instructions of the court. Crackdown on mafia will also continue,” he said.