Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

Patna: On the fourth day of the winter session of the Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented a detailed account of the NDA government's work.

The House also held a discussion on the Governor's address.

While concluding his address, CM Nitish turned toward the opposition and remarked, "We kept you (RJD leaders) on the sidelines twice, and we carried out so much work. At that time, you accepted everything I said."

Continuing his remarks, the Chief Minister added, "When you made mistakes, we left you, but now we will never leave. This is our own place, and we will stay here. But remember the work which has been done by our government."

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was not present in the House during the Chief Minister's address.

Reiterating his criticism, CM Nitish again asked the opposition, "Why aren't you working? Others are. If work is done, it helps everyone."

The NDA government often criticises the previous RJD governments for "pushing the state into darkness".

Following the statement, Bhai Virendra attempted to interrupt, but the Chief Minister continued, asserting that his government had twice relegated the opposition and delivered significant developmental work during the NDA regimes.

During his speech, CM Nitish also highlighted the government's achievements in the health sector.

He said that primary health centres, which earlier struggled with low footfall, now receive an average of 11,600 patients every month.

He added that the number of medical colleges in Bihar has doubled, from six earlier to 12 now, and medical colleges are being established in the remaining 27 districts.

The construction work, he said, is progressing rapidly and will be completed soon.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the "excellent work we have done to restore the existing PMCH".

"We visited the PMCH so often, and we built so many buildings, and we constantly visit every place. The PMCH hospital now has 5,400 beds," he added.

