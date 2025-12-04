 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, speaking on the fourth day of the winter session, defended the NDA government's record, highlighting major development works, especially in healthcare, including more medical colleges and upgraded PMCH facilities. He criticised the RJD for past failures, saying the NDA twice sidelined them. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav was absent during his remarks.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | X/JDU

Patna: On the fourth day of the winter session of the Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented a detailed account of the NDA government's work.

The House also held a discussion on the Governor's address.

While concluding his address, CM Nitish turned toward the opposition and remarked, "We kept you (RJD leaders) on the sidelines twice, and we carried out so much work. At that time, you accepted everything I said."

Continuing his remarks, the Chief Minister added, "When you made mistakes, we left you, but now we will never leave. This is our own place, and we will stay here. But remember the work which has been done by our government."

FPJ Shorts
Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per Night?
Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index
Rupee Rebounds 19 Paise To Close Below 90 On Suspected RBI Intervention And Softer US Dollar Index
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
Indian Railways Rolls Out OTP Verification For Tatkal Counter Bookings To Curb Touts
New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission
New Delhi: Successful Parachute Test Signals ISRO's Readiness For Crewed Gaganyaan Mission
Read Also
45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...
article-image

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was not present in the House during the Chief Minister's address.

Reiterating his criticism, CM Nitish again asked the opposition, "Why aren't you working? Others are. If work is done, it helps everyone."

The NDA government often criticises the previous RJD governments for "pushing the state into darkness".

Following the statement, Bhai Virendra attempted to interrupt, but the Chief Minister continued, asserting that his government had twice relegated the opposition and delivered significant developmental work during the NDA regimes.

Read Also
'18,822 Indians Deported From US Since 2009; Over 3,200 In 2025': EAM S Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha
article-image

During his speech, CM Nitish also highlighted the government's achievements in the health sector.

He said that primary health centres, which earlier struggled with low footfall, now receive an average of 11,600 patients every month.

He added that the number of medical colleges in Bihar has doubled, from six earlier to 12 now, and medical colleges are being established in the remaining 27 districts.

The construction work, he said, is progressing rapidly and will be completed soon.

Read Also
'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
article-image

The Chief Minister also mentioned the "excellent work we have done to restore the existing PMCH".

"We visited the PMCH so often, and we built so many buildings, and we constantly visit every place. The PMCH hospital now has 5,400 beds," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

Vladimir Putin To Stay In 'Chanakya Suite' At This Delhi Hotel: What Is The Cost Of This Room Per...

VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run

VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...