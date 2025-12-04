 'Honest Taxpayers Can Do Business With Dignity': Union Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Honest Taxpayers Can Do Business With Dignity': Union Minister

'Honest Taxpayers Can Do Business With Dignity': Union Minister

The government aims to ensure that honest taxpayers can do business with dignity and that the use of India’s land, waterways, or air becomes impossible, risky, and futile for illegal trade, Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary. Chaudhary lauded DRI’s steadfast commitment to protecting India's economic borders and trade infrastructure since its establishment in 1957.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government aims to ensure that honest taxpayers can do business with dignity and that the use of India’s land, waterways, or air becomes impossible, risky, and futile for illegal trade, Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 68th Founding Day celebrations of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chaudhary lauded DRI’s steadfast commitment to protecting India's economic borders and trade infrastructure since its establishment in 1957. He commended DRI for tackling global challenges, technological changes, and the emergence of organised international crime networks and continuing to perform its duties with steadfastness, dedication, and efficiency on every front.

Vivek Chaturvedi, CBIC Chairman, praised DRI for its unwavering professionalism and its central role in safeguarding legitimate trade. He encouraged officers to continue leveraging technology, risk management tools, and global partnerships to strengthen India’s border security framework. At the event, Abhai Kumar Srivastav, DG, DRI, reaffirmed DRI’s commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards and operational excellence.

Read Also
Income Tax Update: These 4 December Deadlines Are Crucial for Taxpayers — Check What You Must Do?
article-image

He highlighted the DRI’s relentless efforts in busting smuggling syndicates and choking the stream of illicit funds generated from smuggling, which could otherwise be leveraged by anti-national groups and other non-state actors for activities that are inimical to the national interests, impinging upon both public order and national security. DRI also released the ‘Smuggling in India Report 2024–25’, its annual flagship publication that highlights trends in illicit trade, major enforcement achievements, emerging challenges, and policy recommendations.

FPJ Shorts
Chile Passes Landmark Bill Banning Smartphones In Elementary And Middle School Classes To Curb Distractions
Chile Passes Landmark Bill Banning Smartphones In Elementary And Middle School Classes To Curb Distractions
Chhau Porbo Returns to Mumbai! Artists from Purulia, West Bengal Set to Perform at Ravindra Natya Mandir
Chhau Porbo Returns to Mumbai! Artists from Purulia, West Bengal Set to Perform at Ravindra Natya Mandir
'Welcome To Switzerland': Mumbai's Malad Air Quality Display Board Shows PM 2.5 Reading of ‘2’, Residents Doubt Accuracy; VIDEO
'Welcome To Switzerland': Mumbai's Malad Air Quality Display Board Shows PM 2.5 Reading of ‘2’, Residents Doubt Accuracy; VIDEO
Markets Snap Four-Day Fall, IT Stocks Lift Indices, Traders Cautious Ahead Of RBI Decision
Markets Snap Four-Day Fall, IT Stocks Lift Indices, Traders Cautious Ahead Of RBI Decision

DRI said it reaffirms its mission to protect India’s borders, safeguard economic interests, and uphold the highest standards of integrity as it enters its 69th year of service to the nation. The ceremony was attended by 30 international delegates from 15 participating countries in the 10th Regional Customs Enforcement Meeting (RCEM), reflecting the growing partnership between India and global enforcement agencies in combating transnational smuggling.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run

VIDEO: Gurugram Businessman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car; Driver On The Run

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

‘Maa Kasam, Ab Nahi Karunga’: ChatGPT Helps Delhi Man Outsmart Scammer, Makes Him Beg For Mercy

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Highlights NDA Govt's Work, Hits Out At RJD In State Assembly

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...

45-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide At Construction Site; Family Alleges Harassment by...

'Honest Taxpayers Can Do Business With Dignity': Union Minister

'Honest Taxpayers Can Do Business With Dignity': Union Minister