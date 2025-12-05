 SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To Return ₹601 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To Return ₹601 Crore

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To Return ₹601 Crore

SEBI banned popular financial influencer Avadhut Sathe and his company Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTAPL) from the securities market. The regulator also ordered them to jointly pay back Rs 601 crore earned through unregistered investment advisory activity by misleading 3.37 lakh investors, reported Economic Times.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe (File Image) | X/@RakJhun

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday banned popular financial influencer Avadhut Sathe and his company Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTAPL) from the securities market. SEBI also ordered them to jointly pay back Rs 601 crore, which he allegedly earned through unregistered investment advisory activity by misleading 3.37 lakh investors, reported Economic Times. The amount also included interest.

SEBI's order also asked Sathe to immediately stop giving investment advice or any research services, reported The Financial Express. The financial influencer and his company's bank and demat accounts will be frozen. Limits will be placed on these accounts on any kind of withdrawals or transactions.

As per the regulator, ASTA and its promoters collected over Rs 601 crore from more than 3.37 lakh investors through their training courses. SEBI ordered to freeze his accounts worth Rs 546 crore, reported The Financial Express. Notably, this amount is reportedly considered to be the earnings from these unregistered activities.

Read Also
SEBI Bars DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations For Up To Two Years, Levies Fines Totalling ₹75 Lakh For...
article-image

In one example, SEBI shows Sathe conducting a live trading session where the financial influencer told participants to enter a Bank Nifty futures trade at a particular price, along with the stop-loss and target, reported India Today.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)
Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)
ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies
ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth ₹1,120 Crore As Part Of Money Laundering Probe Against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani's Companies
From Subway To Runway: Who Is Bhavitha Mandava, Indian Model Who Opened For Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show In NYC
From Subway To Runway: Who Is Bhavitha Mandava, Indian Model Who Opened For Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show In NYC
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained

"The activities of the notices were not limited to general training. They were providing specific advice with entry and exit points. Such conduct is characteristic of an investment adviser, not an educator," SEBI order stated.

Read Also
NSE, BSE Impose ₹5.42 Lakh Penalty On MTNL For Violating SEBI Board Composition Rules
article-image

SEBI alleged that Sathe and his team instructed participants on real trades using private WhatsApp groups to give instructions. The regulator also alleged that Sathe and his company used screenshots of profitable trades to promote their courses and hide losses.

"The notices repeatedly displayed only favourable outcomes to prospective clients. This conduct is misleading and intended to induce them to subscribe to the programmes," SEBI said as quoted by India Today.

Sathe received a formal warning from SEBI last year. As per the regulator, the financial influencer continued these practices even after getting the warning.

As per the India Today report, ASTA offered training programmess from basic to advanced levels, ranging upto Rs 6.75 lakh per person.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key...

IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

SEBI Bans Financial Influencer Avadhut Sathe From Stock Markets, Freezes His Accounts & Orders To...

Supreme Court Directs States To Deploy More Staff For SIR After Noting Harsh Conditions Faced By...

Supreme Court Directs States To Deploy More Staff For SIR After Noting Harsh Conditions Faced By...

Vladimir Putin's India Visit Day 2: From Bilateral Talks With PM Modi To State Dinner; What's On...

Vladimir Putin's India Visit Day 2: From Bilateral Talks With PM Modi To State Dinner; What's On...

'This Isn't Against Any Religion': BJP MP Arun Govil Calls For CCTV Installation In Mosques &...

'This Isn't Against Any Religion': BJP MP Arun Govil Calls For CCTV Installation In Mosques &...