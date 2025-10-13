 West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim's Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal police on Monday had made two more in connection to the Durgapur rape incident taking the number of total arrests to five.

On the other hand, the father of the victim, after losing hope from the West Bengal government, has decided to take his daughter back to Odisha.

“With several dreams I had sent my daughter to Bengal so that she could become a doctor. I will take my daughter back to Odisha and the rule in Bengal is not good. I would urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give strict punishment to the culprits so that such a crime is not repeated,” said the victim’s father.

Countering the claim of the West Bengal Chief Minister about the timing when the victim had gone out, the victim’s father stated that he got a call at around nine in the evening when he was informed about the incident.

“I had spoken with Odisha’s Chief Minister and he had assured us of all help . He said that he will get my daughter admitted to a medical college to further her studies. From MPs to MLAs all are helping us. If I keep my daughter here, they will kill her,” further mentioned the victim’s father.

Slamming the state government, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari added, “The victim’s father will take her daughter back to Odisha and won’t let her stay here. It is a disgrace for Bengal and Bengali that we could not give proper security to her. The Chief Minister could have easily visited and met the victim. I have received a call from the doctors where they are saying that they are helpless and have been warned so that they don’t open their mouths.”

Meanwhile, Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose and Women Commission of Odisha’s Shobna Mohanty also visited the Durgapur hospital.

