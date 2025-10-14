Muslim Man Offers Prayers In Medina For Premanand Maharaj's Health, Wins Hearts Online - VIDEO

A touching example of interfaith harmony has gone viral on social media after a young Muslim man from Prayagraj, Sufiyan Allahabadi, offered prayers for Hindu saint Premanand Maharaj. In the 1-minute-20-second video, Sufiyan is seen in Medina, one of Islam’s holiest cities, praying for the Vrindavan-based saint’s speedy recovery.

“Sant Premanand Maharaj is a very good person. We’ve heard that he is unwell. From Khizra, we pray to Allah for his good health and well-being. We are from India and deeply admire him. He is a true and noble human being,” Sufiyan says in the video, holding up the saint’s photo on his phone.

Introducing himself as being from Prayagraj, the land of the Ganga-Yamuna confluence, he adds, “It doesn’t matter whether one is Hindu or Muslim, what truly matters is being a good human being.”

The video has drawn widespread appreciation online, with many praising Sufiyan for his compassion and message of religious unity.

"Aameen!!! Let there be peace, brotherhood, harmony and prosperity in our Motherland.. JAI BHARAT," commented one user.

"Good people are never forgotten, no matter where they are in the world, and a good person is one whom every section of society cares for,

otherwise, even Ravana donned the guise of a sage, he was a great scholar and highly learned too, but due to arrogance, malice, and evil intentions, he stood so firmly against goodness that he resorted to committing atrocities," wrote a second user.

A third user said, "Religion does not teach us to harbor enmity among ourselves,

It is the thinking of humans, to keep discrimination in the heart."