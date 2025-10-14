Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for Devotees’ Safety

Ayodhya prepares with 15 temporary hospitals and ambulances to ensure devotees’ safety during Deepotsav 2025 | Representational Image

Ayodhya, October 14: To make Deepotsav 2025 both unforgettable and completely safe, the Health department, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has made extensive arrangements in Ayodhya.

This year, 15 temporary hospitals are being established to ensure the health and well-being of devotees and tourists attending the festival. In addition, ambulances will be stationed round the clock at 10 key locations across the entire fair area.

Preparations Executed on War Footing

Under the special directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the ninth edition of Deepotsav are being executed on a war footing. The health of every individual will be given top priority during the event.

Ayodhya’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sushil Kumar Baniyan, said that complete vigilance will be maintained regarding health services throughout Deepotsav. All hospitals will be equipped with essential medicines, paramedical staff, and specialist doctors.

Ambulance Deployment Across Key Locations

Ambulances will be stationed at all times at the following locations: Control Room, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Shri Hanumangarhi, Shri Kanak Bhavan Temple Complex, Pakka Ghat, Bandha Tiraha (Veena Crossing), Hanuman Gufa (Shri Ram Katha Museum), Saket Petrol Pump, Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and Shri Nageshwar Nath Temple.

Emergency Bed Arrangements in Major Hospitals

Additionally, 50 beds have been reserved across three major hospitals to ensure emergency preparedness during the event. These include 20 beds at the Autonomous Rajarshi Dashrath Medical College in Ayodhya Nagar, 20 beds at the District Hospital Ayodhya, and 10 beds at Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya.

Additional to these facilities,15 temporary primary health-care centres are being set up at various key locations to provide immediate medical assistance to devotees and visitors throughout the celebration.

Medical Camps and Specialist Doctor Teams

Medical camps are being established at several key locations to provide timely healthcare services to the visitors. These include the control room (in front of Saket Degree College), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi exit gate, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi exit gate (PFC), Shri Hanumangarhi Temple, Bandha Tiraha (Development Authority Office), Pakka Ghat (with an 8-bed temporary hospital), Shri Nageshwar Nath Temple, Saket Petrol Pump, Hanuman Gufa (Shri Ram Katha Museum), International bus stop Ayodhya Dham, Karsevakpuram, Dashrath Mahal, Ayodhya Dham railway station, Kanak Bhavan Temple Complex, and Jhanaki Ghat.

To further strengthen the health services during Deepotsav, teams of specialist doctors from the districts of Amethi, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, and Sultanpur will also arrive in Ayodhya. These teams will be stationed at various locations throughout the event to provide health services to the devotees.