'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's EXPLOSIVE Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video

'₹500 Cr In Suitcase To Become Punjab CM': Navjot Kaur Sidhu's SHOCKING Claim Sparks Row; BJP Alleges 'Institutionalised Corruption' | Video |

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu triggered a major political storm in Punjab by claiming that it allegedly takes 'Rs 500 crore in a suitcase' for anyone to become the state’s chief minister. Her explosive remarks, made while insisting that her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu would re-enter active politics only if the Congress projects him as its chief ministerial face, have sparked fierce reactions across party lines and intensified existing tensions within the Punjab Congress.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Navjot Kaur stated that she and Sidhu 'speak only for Punjab' but lack the sort of money that she claims influences top political appointments. She stressed that no one had asked them for money, yet contended that 'the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM.' She went on to allege that the Punjab Congress is riddled with infighting, with at least five leaders eyeing the top post, leaders who, she claimed, would resist any attempt to project Sidhu as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Despite her charged statements, Navjot Kaur maintained that Sidhu would willingly return to frontline politics if Congress officially declared him its CM pick. Otherwise, she said, he is happy earning comfortably outside political life, a reference to his return to IPL commentary and his new YouTube venture after months of political inactivity, including skipping the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

BJP Reacts To Navjot's Statement

The Bharatiya Janata Party seized on her comments almost immediately. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi called the allegations evidence of institutionalised corruption within the Congress, stating that corruption from leaders to cadres has overtaken the party.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar escalated the attack further, claiming he had heard that a former Congress chief minister allegedly paid Rs 350 crore to secure the position. Jakhar also used the moment to criticise the AAP government, accusing the Punjab Police of acting like uniformed gangsters and alleging a collapse in law and order. He urged voters to give the BJP one chance to restore accountability and stability.

Navjot Kaur’s remarks come at a sensitive time for the Punjab Congress, which continues to grapple with factionalism and the absence of a clear leadership roadmap ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Her comments have amplified both the internal discord and the uncertainty surrounding the party’s future direction. The AAP government has not yet issued an official response.