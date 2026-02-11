West Bengal: Construction Of Babri Mosque At Beldanga Begins Today; 'Babri Yatra' From Feb 12 | IANS

Kolkata: The construction work for the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, masterminded by the maverick and now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator, Humayun Kabir, will start from Wednesday.

The construction work will start today with the recitation of the Quran Sharif later in the day. The exact time of the beginning of the programme is yet to be confirmed by Kabir at the time the report was filed. However, a close associate of Kabir said that the programme will start between 12 noon and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will be followed by a 'Babri Yatra (Rally for Babri Mosque)' starting from Thursday. The rally will start from Palashi in Nadia district with 100 vehicles. Each vehicle will have six people, including the driver. This means that a total of 600 people will participate in this rally.

The rally will cover a total distance of 265 kilometres from Palashi to Itahar in North Dinajpur district.

Explaining the need for conducting the rally, Kabir said that since several vested interests were spreading misinformation about the construction of the Babri Masjid at Beldanga, this rally aimed to counter that misinformation and inform people about this construction.

According to Kabir, the construction work will be completed within three years. “The construction of the structure will cost around Rs 55 crore. The height of the gate of the mosque will be 14 metres. It will also be 5 metres wide. The estimated cost of building the gate alone will be around Rs 5 crore,” Kabir said.

The foundation stone of the mosque was laid on December 6 last year. The Beldanga structure is inspired by the original structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Kabir, the legislator from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was suspended from Trinamool Congress just days before the foundation stone was laid.

Meanwhile, Kabir had floated his political outfit, Janata Unnayan Party, and given an alliance call to all anti-BJP and anti-Trinamool Congress forces for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year.

However, except for the Asaduddin Owaisi-founded AIMIM, his alliance talks have not progressed much.

