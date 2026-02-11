 Bihar: Partially Burnt Body Of Patna High Court Lawyer Found At Her Rajendra Nagar Home; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Partially Burnt Body Of Patna High Court Lawyer Found At Her Rajendra Nagar Home; Probe Underway

Bihar: Partially Burnt Body Of Patna High Court Lawyer Found At Her Rajendra Nagar Home; Probe Underway

A 65-year-old Patna High Court lawyer, Dr. Indra Lakshmi, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Rajendra Nagar residence, with her body partially burnt. Police were alerted by tenants and have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage and calling forensic experts. The legal fraternity has demanded a thorough probe as post-mortem results are awaited.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Partially Burnt Body Of Patna High Court Lawyer Found At Her Rajendra Nagar Home; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Patna: The partially-burnt body of a woman lawyer practicing at the Patna High Court was found at her residence in Rajendra Nagar locality under Kadam Kuan police station area of Patna, Bihar on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area and raising concerns among members of the legal fraternity.

According to police, the 65-year-old prominent woman lawyer in Patna was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence. Her partially-burnt body was recovered from the two-storey house located on Rajendra Nagar Road No. 2.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Indra Lakshmi, a practicing lawyer at the Patna High Court and Civil Court.

Read Also
Bihar News: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Granted Bail, But No Immediate Release From Jail
article-image

Dr. Lakshmi lived alone in the house as her husband, Amarendra Kumar, resides in Ranchi, Jharkhand, while her daughter lives in Bengaluru.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
United Breweries Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹81 Cr, Revenue Declines 11% In December Quarter
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: 'We Have Become A Very Touchy Nation'; Manoj Bajpayee On Title Row
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: Stone Ring Leads Police To Identify Juhu Beach Murder Victim; Accused Arrested

Both family members have been informed about the incident.

Kadam Kuan police station SHO said that tenants residing in the building noticed the partially burnt body inside the house on Wednesday morning and immediately alerted the police.

“On receiving information around 8 am, a police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and began an investigation,” the SHO said.

A forensic science team has been called to the scene to collect evidence. Police said the case appears suspicious and is being investigated from all possible angles.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the death was accidental or the result of a planned crime.

Read Also
Bihar Govt Bans Vulgar And Double-Meaning Songs On Public Transport To Protect Commuter Dignity
article-image

Police are questioning tenants and nearby residents, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being examined to rule out any foul play.

The body has been sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted in the presence of family members.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused unease among lawyers, and there are apprehensions that civil court proceedings may be affected in view of the incident. The lawyers' association of Patna has demanded a thorough probe into this case.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If The Book Is Unpublished, What Is Rahul Holding?' Row Over Former Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj...
'If The Book Is Unpublished, What Is Rahul Holding?' Row Over Former Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj...
Bihar: Partially Burnt Body Of Patna High Court Lawyer Found At Her Rajendra Nagar Home; Probe...
Bihar: Partially Burnt Body Of Patna High Court Lawyer Found At Her Rajendra Nagar Home; Probe...
'US Forcing India To Buy Costly LNG,' Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
'US Forcing India To Buy Costly LNG,' Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
'Sharam Aani Chahiye Police Waalo Ko': Jaunpur Constables Steal iPhone 15 Pro Max Worth ₹1.62...
'Sharam Aani Chahiye Police Waalo Ko': Jaunpur Constables Steal iPhone 15 Pro Max Worth ₹1.62...
Delhi Police Issues Notice To Penguin Random House India Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief Gen Manoj...
Delhi Police Issues Notice To Penguin Random House India Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief Gen Manoj...