Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case

New Delhi: Delhi Police have issued a notice to Sunil Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, to join the investigation concerning a complaint that alleges a threat to Premanand Maharaj. The notice follows a request by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court for an action taken report (ATR) from the Delhi Police.

An investigation officer from the Subzi Mandi Police Station issued the notice to Singh, directing him to join the investigation by October 8.

Delhi Tis Hazari court earlier issued a notice to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Subzi Mandi Police Station in response to the complaint and filed an ATR on October 4. The investigation officer requested additional time to proceed with the matter. The case has been scheduled for a hearing on December 15, 2025.

Complainant Parikshit Sharma, a practising advocate, moved a complaint under Section 175(3) of the BNSS, seeking a direction for the registration of an FIR against three persons named.

The complainant alleges that on August 1, 2025, he came across a post on a Facebook page. In the said post, the proposed accused, Shatrughan Singh, extended a direct death threat to Premanand Maharaj. The other proposed accused, Duryodhan Singh, maligned the image of Premanand Maharaj by commenting on his character, and another accused used abusive language against him.

The complainant thereafter approached the police to take action against the person for the alleged threat. When no action was taken by the police, the complainant approached the court by moving an application.

An application seeking direction for registration of FIR was lodged, and after hearing the complainant, on August 29, the court called an ATR from the Delhi Police.

