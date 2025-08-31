Badshah Patiently Listens To Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan As His Brother Seeks Guru's Wisdom On Life's Purpose & Relationships– VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube

Rapper-singer Badshah recently visited spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, and a video of the visit has now surfaced on social media. In the clip, his brother asked the guru about the purpose of life and relationships, while Badshah sitting beside him, was seen listening patiently to the spiritual guidance.

Badshah Visits Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

Badshah's brother asked Premanand Ji Maharaj, "Iss duniya mein jitne logon ko satya sunne ki iccha hai, lekin jab satya bolte ho toh rishte door ho jate hain, pyaar bhi door ho jata hai. Lekin, satya ki chah uthni hi chahiye; lekin satya bolte hi sab hat jata hai. Aisa lagta hai jaise kisi ne shraap de diya ho – insaan khatam ho jata hai, na karm kar pata hai, na apna kaam."

(In this world, many people wish to hear the truth, but when the truth is spoken, relationships drift apart, and love fades away. Yet, the desire for truth must arise. But the moment the truth is spoken, everyone withdraws. It’s as if someone has placed a curse – a person feels destroyed, unable to act or even fulfill their duties.)

