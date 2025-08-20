 'Meat & Alcohol Have Polluted Raj Kundra's Kidney': Falahari Baba Writes To Premanand Maharaj, Offers His Organ
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra offered a kidney to Premanand Maharaj, who has suffered kidney failure for a decade. However, Mathura’s Dinesh Falahari Baba wrote to Maharaj, offering his own kidney, alleging Kundra’s was ‘polluted’ by meat and alcohol. He shared that his own kidney is far removed from meat and alcohol, as he lives purely on fruits and follows a ‘falahari’ lifestyle.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who visited spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan along with her, expressed his wish to donate one of his kidneys after Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed and he had been living with the condition for the past 10 years. However, Dinesh Falahari Baba of Mathura has now written a letter to Premanand Maharaj, offering his own kidney and claiming that Raj Kundra’s kidney is 'polluted.'

In the letter, Dinesh Falahari Baba stated that if Maharaj agrees to accept a kidney, he wishes it to be his. He alleged that Raj's kidney has been tainted by the consumption of meat and alcohol, making it 'tamasic' (impure). He further called Kundra a controversial personality and claimed that his kidney is completely polluted.

article-image

Dinesh Falahari Baba shared that his own kidney is far removed from meat and alcohol, as he lives purely on fruits and follows a ‘falahari’ lifestyle. Hence, he is willing to donate his kidney to Premanand Maharaj, adding that every Braj resident regards Maharaj as equal to God and is even willing to sacrifice their life for him. He also urged Premanand Maharaj to not accept anyone else’s kidney apart from his.

Recently, Kundra’s kidney offer sparked criticism, with some mocking it as a ‘PR stunt.’ He has responded to those remarks.

Raj took to his social media handle on Friday (August 15) to urge his critics to judge less and spread more love. He wrote, "Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me."

