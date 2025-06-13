Raj Kundra ELIMINATED From Karan Johar's The Traitors: 'My Wife Is Right, I Can't Lie To Save My Life'

Photo Via YouTube

The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thriller reality show, premiered on Thursday, June 12, on Amazon Prime Video. With Karan Johar as the host, the first three episodes are already creating massive buzz among viewers. Entrepreneur and Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was recently eliminated after fellow contestants correctly identified him as a traitor.

Raj, on his way out, admitted that Shilpa was right—he's terrible at lying, even when the stakes are high.He added, "I came to The Traitors to win hearts & friends. As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it's not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself. I extend my best wishes to all the participants of The Traitors."

Raj was busted as the traitor by Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid.

Alongside Raj's exit, Sahil Salathia was the first contestant to be eliminated by the three Traitors — Raj, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Purav Jha.

The Traitors, features Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

The official synopsis reads, "A ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here, 20 players will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayalis everywhere."