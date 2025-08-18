Badshah's Team Responds To FWICE After Concerns Over His Dallas Concert Being Linked To Pakistani Company

Instagram

Singer and rapper Badshah made headlines after reports claimed that the Dallas leg of his Unfinished USA Tour 2025 was linked to a Pakistani company. The concert, which will be held in September, drew the attention of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which then sought clarification from Badshah.

On Monday, Badshah's team issued an official statement, denying any such association and clarifying the singer's stance on the matter. "Badshah and his management team unequivocally confirm that the Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a US-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics."

It further stated, "Badshah remains steadfast in his mission to use music as a bridge for cultural exchange and unity, ensuring his work remains entirely independent of geopolitical influences. The artist is not privy to nor involved in any financial arrangements beyond those explicitly outlined in his performance contract. In a commitment to transparency, Badshah’s legal counsel has provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on 16th August 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity and allowing him to dedicate his full attention to his artistic endeavors. This statement underscores Badshah’s dedication to maintaining ethical standards while continuing to inspire global audiences through his music."

The promoters of the event also denied any association with Pakistani organisations and assured that they will fully cooperate with FWICE for further investigation, if need be.

For those unversed, post the Pahalgam attack in April, FWICE had restricted all Indian artists from collaborating with Pakistani nationals. They even demanded a ban on Diljit Dosanjh, when he starred in the film, Sardaar Ji 3, with Hania Aamir, which was shot much before the attack.

Not just that, but Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's film, Abir Gulaal, was also banned in India, only a few days before its release.