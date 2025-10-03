 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Despite Positive Reviews & WOM, Varun-Janhvi Starrer To Show A Drop
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Despite Positive Reviews & WOM, Varun-Janhvi Starrer To Show A Drop

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari took a decent opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 9.25 crore. However, now on its second day, the film is going to show a drop at the box office and might collect around Rs. 4-5 crore.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari took a decent opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 9.25 crore. The film was surely affected by Kantara Chapter 1 on its first day. However, after getting such good reviews from critics and the audience, the film on its day two, Friday, will show a major drop at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore on its second day, which will be a drop of around 50%. However, if during the night shows, the movie gets more footfalls, then we can expect a bit better amount, but a drop is clearly happening.

However, let's hope that on Saturday and Sunday, the film shows a jump, and collects a double-digit amount. For now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 40-45 crore during its first extended weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

According to some media reports, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. So, the film surely needs to get a better collection in the upcoming days.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has received mostly reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is undoubtedly one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in recent times. It is fun, entertaining, and filled with some wonderful performances."

Shashank Khaitan On Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Vs Kantara Chapter 1 Clash

While talking to The Free Press Journal about the clash between his film and Kantara Chapter 1, director Shashank Khaitan said, "We were very much aware that Kantara was coming when we decided to come with the film. But, we also realized that both films are very different in genres, and they're actually dramatically opposite films in that sense. We believe that there is an audience for both movies. I think we always wish all films the best, and the same for Kantara as well. We definitely believe there is an audience for everyone."

"I think people will be excited to watch both movies. They might watch one before and the next later. We are happy to explore the opportunity of a big holiday day, knowing that it's Dussehra, knowing that we are a strong family film, and we are confident that people would be excited to see our movie as well," he added.

