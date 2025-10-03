 Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ENGAGED In Hyderabad? Fans Ecstatic As Couple Set To Tie The Knot In February 2026
Tollywood's favourite lovebirds, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are reportedly engaged! The couple, who have kept their romance under wraps for years, are said to have tied the knot in a private engagement ceremony with close family and friends. Rumours of their relationship first surfaced in 2023 when they were spotted vacationing together in the Maldives.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of Tollywood’s most adored couples, are engaged! The couple, who have kept their relationship private for years, reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony at Vijay's Hyderabad residence, attended by family and close friends.

According to M9 News, Rashmika and Vijay plan to wait a little longer before making an official announcement about their wedding, so there has been no confirmation of their engagement yet.

Reportedly, they plan to tie the knot in February 2026.

An official confirmation about Rashmika and Vijay's engagement is awaited.

Fans Congratulate Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda On Engagement

Rashmika and Vijay's overjoyed fans are sending them congratulatory messages on social media, eagerly awaiting photos from their engagement to confirm the exciting news.

Rashmika was first engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, though their engagement was later called off in September 2018.

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Love Story

It is said that they have been dating since they acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade, but rumours of their relationship first surfaced in 2023 when they were spotted vacationing together in the Maldives.

They have often been spotted spending time together, fuelling the buzz. In 2024, both confirmed they were not single but refrained from revealing the names of their partners.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Work Front

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film, Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sathyaraj.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Vijay, on the other hand, was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu spy action-thriller Kingdom.

