 Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Taking 'Advice' From Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Need His Opinion'
Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Taking 'Advice' From Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Need His Opinion'

Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Taking 'Advice' From Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Need His Opinion'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be dating each other.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, she played the role of Geetanjali. In a recent interview, Mandanna talked about her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika talked about how she and 'Viju' have sort of grown up together. "Anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it,” she added. Further, she said that she takes his advice in anything she does and needs his opinion. 

article-image
article-image

"He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. This is good…this is not good…this is what I think…this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. I feel he’s someone I really, really respect," added Rashmika.

article-image

Meanwhile, recently rumours that Rashmika and Vijay were all set to get engaged in February. However, the Liger actor shut the rumours and told Lifestyle Asia, “It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."

Rashmika and Vijay are rumoured to be dating each other. However, the duo has never confirmed their relationship.

