Vijay Deverakonda Rubbishes Reports Of Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna: 'I Hear This Rumour Every Year'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has rubbished reports of his engagement with actress-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. For those unversed, on January 8, it was reported that Rashmika and Vijay are planning to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged in February 2024. However, in one of his latest interviews, Vijay said that the reports are not true.

"I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," the Liger actor told Lifestyle Asia.

While Rashmika and Vijay haven't officially acknowledged their relationship in the public eye, subtle hints they've dropped have fueled speculation among fans.

It may be mentioned that the actors are often seen jetting off for exotic vacations, and while they get spotted at the airport separately, they later reunite to spend quality time with each other. They share a close bond with each other's families as well, and it's not uncommon to spot Rashmika spending quality time at Vijay's residence.

In fact, during a promotional event of her latest film, Animal, Rashmika blushed while being prompted to call Vijay on national television. Her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, playfully teased.

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018 and became good friends, and soon after, love blossomed between the two. In 2019, they shared the screen once again in the film Dear Comrade, and they garnered praises from fans for their chemistry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir. She plays the role of his wife, Geetanjali. The actress next has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vijay, who was last seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has Family Star in the pipeline with Mrunal Thakur.