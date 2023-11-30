WATCH: Lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Spotted Wearing SAME Hoodie, But There's A Twist!

Tollywood lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might have not officially announced their relationship, but they have dropped enough hints till date for their fans to know the truth. The two are often seen being each other's biggest cheerleaders, and on Thursday, they were even spotted wearing the same hoodie.

Both Vijay and Rashmika stepped out wearing identical hoodies on Thursday and it did not get missed by their fans. However, much to the disappointment of their fans, the two were not together, but rather, in different cities.

Rashmika was seen arriving in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, just a day before the release of her highly-anticipated film, Animal. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport and was all smiles as fans rushed to her for photos.

Like always, this time too, the actress stopped for each and every fan who requested her a picture and obliged them with selfies and gratitude for their love. She was seen wearing a black and white hoodie from Vijay's apparel line, RWDY.

On the other hand, Vijay stepped out in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Assembly Elections, and fans noticed that he was seen wearing the same hoodie.

मशहूर Actor Vijay Deverakonda ने वोट डाला, दो बार पंजे दिखाकर उन्होंने तेलगाना की जनता को मैसेज दीया।



अब तो पक्का हो गया " बाय बाय KCR " 😍pic.twitter.com/iKkA3b92NX — VIKRAM (@Gobhiji3) November 30, 2023

Vijay urged his fans to cast their votes responsibly and exercise their right to choose their own leader.

On the work front, Rashmika is awaiting the release of her film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, and is directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will hit the theatres on December 1, and it also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

As for Vijay, he will be next seen in a film directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film has been tentatively titled VD12, and actress Sreeleela will play the female lead.