Telangana Elections 2023: Vijay Deverakonda Casts Vote In Hyderabad, Reacts To Low Polling Percentage In State (WATCH)

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda reached a polling booth in Hyderabad on Thursday to cast his vote in the ongoing Telangana Assembly Elections. He was seen waiting in the queue to cast his vote, and later, while leaving the venue, he shared a special message for his young fans.

Vijay reached the Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon to cast his vote. He was seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans as he entered the polling booth to vote for his chosen candidate and party.

As he exited the polling booth after casting his vote, he was mobbed by the media personnel and his fans, who got a tip-off about the actor's presence at the venue.

#WATCH | After casting his vote, Vijay Deverakonda says, "I heard that the polling percentage is a little low. I request all the young boys and girls who have their voting ID and election card to come and vote. Come with your families and vote, you should do it." https://t.co/IEMcSrSGhQ pic.twitter.com/GbUShJCIpH — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

It was then that Vijay urged his fans to step out of their homes and cast their votes, and also reacted on the low polling percentage in the state.

"I heard that the polling percentage is a little low. I request all the young boys and girls who have their voting ID and election card to come and vote. Come with your families and vote, you should do it," he was heard telling the media.

Apart from Vijay, a number of other Tollywood celebs were too seen queueing up at the various polling booths across Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and others were seen exercising their right to vote, while also encouraging their fans to do the same.

Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani even mentioned that people should not treat the polling day as any other holiday, but should rather actively step out and cast their votes.