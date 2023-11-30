Telangana Elections 2023: Allu Arjun Agrees To Help Young Fan Who Wants To Increase Her Social Media Followers, Video Viral

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has a heart of gold and he has proven it once again. On Thursday, when he reached a polling booth in Hyderabad to cast his vote in the Telangana Assembly Elections, he got a sweet request from his fan who asked him to help her double her social media followers, and without any second thoughts, the actor agreed.

A video recorded by Allu Arjun is now going viral on the internet in which he can be seen sitting next to a young female fan, asking her if making the video will help her gain followers, and she confidently replied in affirmative.

He went on to ask her how many followers she had at that time, to which she replied, "13K". The Pushpa star then asked the fan the number she was aiming for, to which she responded saying that she wanted 30,000 followers.

"Will they come after seeing the video?" Arjun asked her, and when she nodded, the actor said, "Then, let's hope you get it", and the two shared a hearty laugh.

Within no time, the video went viral on the internet, and in just two hours, the girl gained nearly 3,000 new followers. Arjun's simplicity and love for his fans won the internet and netizens lauded the actor for agreeing to help the fan without any airs.

Meanwhile, after casting his vote at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Allu Arjun was seen urging others to do it as well. "I request each and everyone of you to come and cast your vote responsibly," he told mediapersons gathered outside.

VIDEO | "I request each and everyone of you to come and cast your vote responsibly," says actor @alluarjun after casting his votes in Hyderabad.#TelanganaElections2023 #AssemblyElectionsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/zCPqhoULZm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shoot of the second part of his blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The film will star Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles, and the makers have promised that it will be bigger and much better than the first part.