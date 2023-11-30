Telangana Elections 2023: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR & Other Telugu Celebs Stand In Queues To Cast Vote (WATCH)

Several Tollywood celebs were seen queueing up at polling booths in Hyderabad to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly Elections. Among those who reached the booths early in the morning and cast their votes were actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, megastar Chiranjeevi, among others.

Allu Arjun was seen wearing a crisp white t-shirt with black pants as he stood in the line just like others to cast his vote at the BSNL centre polling booth no 153 in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

Post casting his vote, he was seen encouraging others to do it as well. "I request each and everyone of you to come and cast your vote responsibly," he told the mediapersons.

Megastar Chiranjeevi cast his vote at the Jubilee Hills club polling station along with his family. He was mobbed by the media and his fans as soon as they got a whiff of his presence at the booth.

Jr NTR too was seen waiting in queue for his turn to cast vote. He kept it lowkey in a white t-shirt and jeans as he cast his vote and made a quick exit from the area.

Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani cast his vote and urged everyone to exercise their right. "This is not just a holiday. Voting is our responsibility. Everyone should exercise that right. I came first and voted to inspire everyone and I am happy to vote," he said.

Polling began in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning at 7 am. It will go on through the day and will conclude at 6 pm. Over 3 crore people in the state are eligible to cast their votes.