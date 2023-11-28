 WATCH: Telangana Minister Tells Ranbir Kapoor ‘Bollywood Will Be Ruled By Telugu People’ At Animal Event In Hyderabad, Actor REACTS
Malla Reddy said, “Listen Mr. Ranbir Kapoor.. within 5 years.. Hollywood Bollywood all will be ruled by Telugu people."

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was in Hyderabad on Monday to promote his film Animal which will release this weekend. Ranbir was joined by his co-stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor at the event. Also in attendance were south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli. However, it was the impromptu speech by Telangana minister Malla Reddy from Bharat Rashtra Samithi addressing Ranbir, that hit the viral note. 

Watch the video below. 

During the event, Reddy said, “Listen Mr. Ranbir Kapoor.. within 5 years.. Hollywood Bollywood all will be ruled by Telugu people.. you will also shift to Hyderabad after 1 year.. Mumbai has become old, Bengaluru is traffic jam.. only Hyderabad city in India rules. Rajamouli, Dil Raju smart people..now Sandeep has become..Hyderabad top most hai.. Telugu people smart smart.. our heroine Rashmika so smart..Pushpa created sensation..Ashwamedha yaagam conducted here.. Malla Reddy university..your film Animal will do 500 crores.”

As the speech went viral, a section of netizens lauded Ranbir for staying calm and maintaining his composure. In the video as well, Ranbir can be seen smiling and clapping. 

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal shows Ranbir’s troubled relationship with his father played by Anil. Going by the trailer, he is shown to be protective and obsessive of his father, but also yearning for his love and affection. The film has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes including an 18-minute action block. The advance bookings for the film have already begun. 

Animal will hit the big screens on December 1 in five languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will clash with Sam Bahadur which stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra. 

