 Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal To Have A Sequel? Producer Reveals (WATCH)
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor will hit screens on December 1.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal To Have A Sequel? Producer Reveals (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

The team of Animal are currently busy promoting the much-anticipated film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, it is slated to release in the theatres on December 1, 2023.

During the recent promotional event of Animal, the makers spilled the beans on its sequel. A journalist asked producer Bhushan Kumar if Animal 2 is in the making, to which, he said, “It's a surprise. You'll come to know on the 1st of December.”

Check it out:

Further, Ranbir also said that he wishes to become the 'adopted' son of Telugu states. "Whenever I have a promotional campaign for any film, I always love to come to Hyderabad. I remember from my first film that Sonam (Kapoor) and I came to Hyderabad for promotions for Saawariya. The first photo and autograph that I and Sonam gave were in Hyderabad."

"Today, as our film Animal is being released, the excitement that is being seen in Hyderabad is towards the advance bookings and towards the film; nowhere else have we seen such a thing. Thank you so much. I really want to be the adopted son of Telugu states. So, please accept me in whatever way possible," the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, Animal is slated to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

