Animal Advance Bookings Open: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

After months of anticipation and hype, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the upcoming film Animal on December 23, and with that, the masses have only grown even more impatient to witness the story unfold on the silver screens. And much to the delight of fans, the makers have now opened the advance bookings for Animal.

Ticket windows and websites are having a busy time ever since the advance bookings opened for Animal with people making sure to get their hands on the passes to watch the film on the big screen. The excitement for the film is quite palpable throughout the country, and specifically in Mumbai, where people seem to be ready to shell out thousands to just get one ticket of the film.

All the major theatres of Mumbai have started the pre-booking for Animal and the most expensive show of the film in the city is almost houseful!

The costliest ticket of Animal in Mumbai is worth a whopping Rs 2,200 and it is for the 11:30 pm show at INOX: Maison Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex. As per a ticket booking website, the show is already marked as "filling fast".

Most of the shows throughout the city have been priced in the Rs 200 to Rs 600 range and the websites have been witnessing heavy traffic for Animal. Shows in the range of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2000 are also almost sold out.

Animal promises to show Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar and if the trailer is to go by, it will find its name in the list of the most violent and gory films made in Bollywood.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir's wife, and Anil Kapoor as his father. Apart from Ranbir, if there is one person in the film who has left the audience intrigued, then it's Bobby Deol, who will be seen playing a menacing antagonist. The film is set to hit the silver screens on December 1.