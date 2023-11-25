Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Grabs Eyeballs During Animal Promotions

By: Sachin T | November 25, 2023

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were joined by the latter's son Aryaman during the promotions of their upcoming film Animal on Friday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Aryaman's surprise presence at the promotional event grabbed eyeballs

The handsome lad posed with his proud dad as the crowd went wild seeing them

He looked charming in a casual blue t-shirt and jeans, and later, he was also seen grabbing dinner with Ranbir and his dad

Meanwhile, Ranbir made his fans happy as he posed with them for photos

Ranbir and Bobby's bromance stole all the limelight during the Animal promotions

The actors, who will be seen playing arch-enemies in the film, were seen interacting with the audience

They were even seen pulling each other's leg and having fun during the event

Animal is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1

