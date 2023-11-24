Foes Or Bros? Ranbir Kapoor And Bobby Deol's Bromance At The Animal Audio Launch Is Winning The Internet

By: Sachin T | November 24, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's bromance during the audio launch of their upcoming film Animal at the Spotify India premises, is winning the internet

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Seriously, are these two facing off against each other in the film? This sweet picture suggests otherwise

In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Bobby confessed to being a massive fan of Ranbir

Both actors regaled the fans present at the event with them dancing to their popular chartbusters Badtameez Dil and Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, respectively

While details about their characters are still left to be ascertained from the film, both Ranbir and Bobby have taken the country by storm with their beast-like screen presence

Ranbir grooves alongwith singer Raghav Chaitanya on Hua Main, which is the most popular song from the album, by far

Arjan Vailly singers Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj pose with B Praak, who has sung Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and producer Bhushan Kumar

Vishal Mishra, who sung Kaise Hua in Kabir Singh and rose to national fame, has lent his vocals for Pehle Bhi Main in Animal

Ranbir takes a candid groupfie with the music team of his film

Just a beautiful moment where Lord Bobby is basking in his much-deserved fandom

