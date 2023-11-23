Animal Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol Seek Blessings At Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 23, 2023

The team of Animal visited the Bangla Sahib gurudwara in Delhi on Thursday to seek blessings for their upcoming film

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were seen praying to the Lord for the success of Animal

A huge crowd gathered at the gurudwara to catch a glimpse of the stars inside the premises

Accompanying them was T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar at the gurudwara

Ranbir wore a white kurta and pyjama while Bobby opted for a pink shirt and pants

All of them were seen with their heads covered and hands folded in front of the Almighty

The trailer of Animal was launched at a grand event in Delhi on Thursday

Animal is set to hit the silver screens on December 1

Thanks For Reading!

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol & Other Actors' Fees Revealed!
Find out More