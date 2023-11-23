Animal Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol Seek Blessings At Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 23, 2023
The team of Animal visited the Bangla Sahib gurudwara in Delhi on Thursday to seek blessings for their upcoming film
Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were seen praying to the Lord for the success of Animal
A huge crowd gathered at the gurudwara to catch a glimpse of the stars inside the premises
Accompanying them was T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar at the gurudwara
Ranbir wore a white kurta and pyjama while Bobby opted for a pink shirt and pants
All of them were seen with their heads covered and hands folded in front of the Almighty
The trailer of Animal was launched at a grand event in Delhi on Thursday
Animal is set to hit the silver screens on December 1
