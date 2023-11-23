Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol & Other Actors' Fees Revealed!

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 23, 2023
The much-anticipated film of 2023, Animal, is all set to release on December 1. Here's how much the actors charged for the film:
Ranbir Kapoor, who features in a never-seen-before avatar in Animal, has been paid around Rs 35 crore for his role. Apart from that, he will be sharing the profit with the makers if the film emerges to be a hit
Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir's wife in Animal, has charged Rs 4 crore for her role
Bobby Deol, who is being addressed as 'Animal Ka Enemy', has reportedly taken home a paycheck of Rs 4 crore
Anil Kapoor, who will be seen playing a rich businessman and Ranbir's father, has been paid Rs 2 crore
Shakti Kapoor will be seen playing a key role in Animal. For that, he has received Rs 30 lakh
Siddhant Karnick, who will be seen playing a small yet impactful role in the film, has been paid Rs 20 lakh for it.
Thanks For Reading!