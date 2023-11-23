Animal Trailer Roars: Ranbir Kapoor Goes On A Killing Spree For His 'Papa' Anil Kapoor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all ready to end the year with a bang and the trailer of the his upcoming film Animal is proof. After all the anticipation and build up, the makers finally dropped the trailer of Animal on Thursday, and it promises to show Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife. But the one who stole the limelight in the trailer is none other than the intriguing antagonist, played by Bobby Deol.

The trailer of Animal is laced with different shades of Ranbir's character, from a dutiful son, to an intense lover, to a ruthless and bloodthirsty goon, out to seek revenge for his father.

The majority of the 3-minute-32-seconds trailer shows the toxic and complicated father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir, with glimpses of how Rashmika is against her husband's blind devotion towards his dad.

The trailer shows Ranbir trying his best to be the ideal son to his father and this obsession governs even the basic things in his life, such as getting a haircut or growing it back. All hell breaks loose when this same father gets shot at, and thus begins Ranbir's journey of seeking revenge with a kind of bloodshed that the desi audience is not used to watching on the big screen.

In Ranbir's own words, Animal is probably the most complicated and twisted character he has played on screen till date.

While not much has been revealed about Rashmika's character arc in the trailer, she seems to not impress much as she can be seen chewing whatever little dialogues she has in it.

Anil aces his role as the once-towering-now-injured businessman, and Ranbir steals all the limelight in the trailer, but then enters the antagonist, Bobby Deol, who has once again left the audience asking for more with just two shots in the entire video.

While the actor has no dialogue in the trailer as well, his scenes are sure to give the audience goosebumps.

The trailer also has blink and miss appearances by Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor. As for Easter Eggs, Ranbir's long hair look might remind one of the young Sanjay Dutt that he played in the film Sanju. The scene in which Ranbir's character can be seen hacking his attackers to death with an axe seems to be inspired from the Korean movie Oldboy.

Animal is all set to hit the silver screen on December 1, and high hopes have been pegged on the film in terms of box office, and also with respect to whether it manages to add another illustrious feather to Ranbir's cap.