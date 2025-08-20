 Jolly LLB 3 In Legal Trouble; Pune Court Summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi
A Pune court has summoned Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in connection with a petition filed against their film Jolly LLB 3. The petitioners are seeking a ban on the release of the film, as according to them, it portrays the legal profession in a derogatory manner and insults the judiciary. Akshay and Arshad have been asked to appear before the court on August 28, 2025.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
YouTube: Jolly LLB 3 Teaser

A few days ago, the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 was released. It received a very good response from netizens, and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie. However, the film has landed in legal trouble. A petition was filed by Pune-based lawyers, Wazed Khan Bidkar and Ganesh Mhaske, seeking a ban on the film, as according to them, it portrays the legal profession in a derogatory manner and insults the judiciary. The petitioners have strongly objected to the use of the word 'mamu' in a dialogue referring to a judge.

A Pune court has issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and has asked them to appear before it on August 28, 2025.

According to ETV Bharat, Bidkar said, "The teaser of the film, 'Jolly LLB 3', has been released, and actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have promoted it by wearing lawyers' bands (bows). Due to this, the image of lawyers has been tarnished through electronic media, and the legal profession has been insulted in the film. Therefore, we had approached the civil court and sought a restraining order against the film."

He added, "Accordingly, Judge JG Pawar has summoned the producers and actors of the film to appear before the court on August 28."

Till now, neither the makers nor the actors have given any statement about the petition.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

Jolly LLB 3 is slated to release on September 19, 2025. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, the makers released a new song of the movie titled Bhai Vakeel Hai.

