'Got Cut, Was Bleeding': Arshad Warsi Reveals Getting Injured During 'Intense' Fight Scene With Akshay Kumar In Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is reportedly set to release in 2025. Recently, Arshad, who will return as Advocate Jagdish, aka Jolly Tyagi, opened up about shooting an 'intense' fight scene that injured him. Arshad said, "I got cut; I was bleeding—but that’s what should happen!" Further, talking about his role, the actor added, "People love Jolly because he’s the underdog."

Warsi explained that Jolly is not a 'typical hero;' in fact, he is flawed, sometimes ridiculous, but he’s got heart.' "That’s what audiences connect with," he told Mashable India.

Furthermore, Arshad opened up about being part of Jolly LLB 2 and revealed that he did not like the script and suggested the makers cast Akshay instead of him to play the role of Jolly. "I wasn’t happy with the script, but I was ready to do it for Subhash (Kapoor). He’s a dear friend,” Warsi shared.

Arshad quipped, "With me, you’d get a crowd of 500 people. With him, you’d get a crowd of 5,000!” Sometimes, it takes a bigger “Jolly” to fill the seats—and Warsi was quick to acknowledge that Kumar’s blockbuster appeal helped amplify the film’s reach."

Arshad and Akshay started shooting for Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer on April 29, 2024. The first Jolly LLB 3 was released in 2013, followed by a sequel in 2017.

The film earlier landed in trouble after a complaint was filed against the makers for allegedly disrespecting the judicial system. According to a report by NBT, Chandrabhan Singh Rathod, Ajmer District Bar Association President said, “This decision has been taken considering the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors and actors do not respect the dignity and prestige of the judiciary of the country’s Constitution at all. The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is going on in the surrounding villages and areas including the DRM office of Ajmer, which will continue for several days."