'Without VFX Wali Body': Shirtless Akshay Kumar, 56, Sunbathes On Jolly LLB 3 Sets In Ajmer, Leaves Fans Impressed

Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 along with Arshad Warsi. He has started shooting fort the film in Ajmer. As per the latest news, Huma Qureshi, who was part of Jolly LLB 2 has joined the cast and will begin shooting soon. She played the character of Pushpa Mishra in the film.

Recently, a video of Akshay taking sun bath from the sets has been going viral. He is known for his fit physique and health. In the video, Akshay Kumar was seen enjoying a morning sunburn, which he says is very healthy in the summer. As soon as the video went viral, fans praised the actor for being super fit, at this age.

One of the user commented,"Lagta hai 56 ki hai (with a fire emoji).

While the other wrote, "Without VFX Wali Body." Take a look at the viral video here:

Jolly LLB 3 is set in the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary will see a face-off between the two Jollys played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor, and produced by Fox Star Studios.