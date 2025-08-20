 'Sorry To Disappoint You All': Naga Vamsi Gives Befitting Reply To War 2 Trolls
Naga Vamsi distributed Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 in the Telugu language, and after the release, he was missing from social media. So, netizens started speculating that he has faced a huge loss, he is leaving the industry, and more. However, on Wednesday, Vamsi took to X to give a befitting reply to trolls.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
War 2 Poster / Naga Vamsi

Naga Vamsi has produced multiple Tollywood films, and he distributed the Telugu dubbed version of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. Before the release, he had hyped the film a lot, but post the release it received a lukewarm response at the box office. Vamsi stopped posting on social media, and netizens started speculating a lot of things like maybe he is leaving the industry as he faced a huge loss, maybe he is selling his assets and more.

However, on Wednesday, Vamsi took to X to give a beffiting reply to trolls. He tweeted, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru.. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi… Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Why do you seem to miss me so much? It's a full rush with gripping narratives like Vamsi this, Vamsi that... It's okay, there are good writers on X. Sorry to disappoint you all, but that time hasn't come yet... at least another 10-15 years)."

He further added, "At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

Naga Vamsi's Promise At War 2 Pre-Release Event

Before the release of War 2, there was a pre-release event of War 2 organised in Hyderabad which was attended by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. At the event, Vamsi had said, “Just as you have expected, we are grandly landing War 2. We are now leaving the film to you on August 14. NTR has made us proud many times. We must make him proud with War 2. I assure you, no fan will be disappointed. I will never ask you to watch any movie in the future if you feel otherwise."

After the film released, and received negative reviews, Vamsi was trolled for his statement as well.

