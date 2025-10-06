Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Performs Exceptionally, Crosses ₹ 200 Crore Mark

Instagram: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has done an exceptional business at the box office during its extended first weekend. The film took a bumper opening of Rs. 61.85 crore (all languages), but on Friday, it showed a drop of around 26% and collected Rs. 45.40 crore (all languages). However, once again on Saturday and Sunday, the movie showed a huge jump.

On its third day, the film collected Rs. 55 crore (all languages), and according to Sacnilk, on its day four, Sunday, Kantara 2 collected approximately Rs. 61.5 crore (all languages). So, during its extended first weekend, Kantara Chapter 1 has minted around Rs. 224.05 crore (all languages), which is an excellent amount.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4

While Kantara Chapter 1 is originally a Kannada film, it has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The movie's Hindi dubbed version has been getting a fantastic response. In fact it is performing better than the original version. In four days, the Hindi version has collected around Rs. 74 crore, which is surely a very good number.

However, now, all eyes are on Monday. It will be interesting to see if the film will pass the Monday test or not. While of course, there will be a drop, we can expect a double-digit number.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

Kantara Chapter 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. So, if we compare the budget and the collection, the movie is already a blockbuster.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Kantara Chpater 1, and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"