 'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber With ₹665 Crore Net Worth
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber With ₹665 Crore Net Worth

'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber With ₹665 Crore Net Worth

Comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat has been named India’s richest YouTuber, according to a report by Tech Informer, based on estimates from MyJar Blog, boasting an incredible Rs 665 crore net worth that has left fans stunned.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

From cracking jokes on YouTube to topping the charts of India’s richest digital stars, Tanmay Bhat has come a long way. The comedian and content creator has been named India’s richest YouTuber, according to a report by Tech Informer, based on estimates from MyJar Blog, boasting an incredible Rs 665 crore net worth that has left fans stunned.

List of richest YouTuber's In India | MyJar

List of richest YouTuber's In India | MyJar |

Tanmay Bhat reacts to being India's richest YouTuber

But true to his brand of wit, Tanmay didn't take the label too seriously. When a post on X (formerly Twitter) listed him as India's richest YouTuber, the comedian quipped, "Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota." The tongue-in-cheek reply instantly went viral, drawing laughter from fans and fellow creators alike.

Read Also
Luxurious Lifestyle Of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan! Inside His Luxe Cars, Plush Properties & Net...
article-image

Check out his reaction below:

FPJ Shorts
UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Starts Today; Check Choice Filling & Seat Allotment Dates
UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Starts Today; Check Choice Filling & Seat Allotment Dates
'Provide Appropriate Compensation, Conduct Swift Investigation': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi On Jaipur Hospital Fire
'Provide Appropriate Compensation, Conduct Swift Investigation': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi On Jaipur Hospital Fire
Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces
Gujarat: 3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured As Old Residential Building Collapses In Veraval Gir; Video Surfaces
Tata Capital Rakes In ₹4,642 Crore From 68 Domestic & Global Institutional Investors, 20% Subscription On The First Day Of Bidding
Tata Capital Rakes In ₹4,642 Crore From 68 Domestic & Global Institutional Investors, 20% Subscription On The First Day Of Bidding

Internet joins

Social media was quick to join the fun. One user wrote, “Itne paise hote toh bro would have stopped doing YouTube kabka!” while another joked, “Tanmay turning into the Karan Johar of YouTubers."

Read Also
Viral Video: Foreign Traveller Tries Famous 'DIRTY' Street Food In India; Netizens Ask, 'How Sick...
article-image

Who else made to the list?

Following Bhat on the list is tech reviewer Gaurav Chaudhary, better known as Technical Guruji, with an estimated net worth of Rs 356 crore. Comedian Samay Raina comes in third with Rs 140 crore, while YouTube sensation CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) ranks fourth with Rs 131 crore.

Rounding off the top five is Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) at Rs 122 crore, followed by Amit Bhadana (Rs 80 crore), Triggered Insaan (Rs 65 crore), Dhruv Rathee (Rs 60 crore), BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia (Rs 58 crore), and Sourav Joshi (Rs 50 crore).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Is Karwa Chauth, October 9 Or 10? Check Date, Muhurat & More

When Is Karwa Chauth, October 9 Or 10? Check Date, Muhurat & More

'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber...

'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 6th, 2025 To Oct 12th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 6th, 2025 To Oct 12th, 2025 For All Zodiac...

IN PICS: Mig La Becomes World's Highest Motorable Pass; BRO Breaks Its Own Record

IN PICS: Mig La Becomes World's Highest Motorable Pass; BRO Breaks Its Own Record

Meet Japan's First Potential Female PM Sanae Takaichi; She Is A Heavy Metal...

Meet Japan's First Potential Female PM Sanae Takaichi; She Is A Heavy Metal...