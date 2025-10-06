'Bhai Itne Paise Hote Toh...': Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Comment To Being India's Richest YouTuber With ₹665 Crore Net Worth

From cracking jokes on YouTube to topping the charts of India’s richest digital stars, Tanmay Bhat has come a long way. The comedian and content creator has been named India’s richest YouTuber, according to a report by Tech Informer, based on estimates from MyJar Blog, boasting an incredible Rs 665 crore net worth that has left fans stunned.

List of richest YouTuber's In India | MyJar |

Tanmay Bhat reacts to being India's richest YouTuber

But true to his brand of wit, Tanmay didn't take the label too seriously. When a post on X (formerly Twitter) listed him as India's richest YouTuber, the comedian quipped, "Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota." The tongue-in-cheek reply instantly went viral, drawing laughter from fans and fellow creators alike.

Check out his reaction below:

Bhai itne paide hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota 🤣 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 4, 2025

Internet joins

Social media was quick to join the fun. One user wrote, “Itne paise hote toh bro would have stopped doing YouTube kabka!” while another joked, “Tanmay turning into the Karan Johar of YouTubers."

Who else made to the list?

Following Bhat on the list is tech reviewer Gaurav Chaudhary, better known as Technical Guruji, with an estimated net worth of Rs 356 crore. Comedian Samay Raina comes in third with Rs 140 crore, while YouTube sensation CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) ranks fourth with Rs 131 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rounding off the top five is Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) at Rs 122 crore, followed by Amit Bhadana (Rs 80 crore), Triggered Insaan (Rs 65 crore), Dhruv Rathee (Rs 60 crore), BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia (Rs 58 crore), and Sourav Joshi (Rs 50 crore).