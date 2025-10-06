IN PICS: Mig La Becomes World's Highest Motorable Pass; BRO Breaks Its Own Record

By: Sunanda Singh | October 06, 2025
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed the world's highest motorable road at Mig La Pass.
The BRO has constructed the highest road under the project Himank and has broken its own Guinness World Record.
A BRO team led by Brigadier Vishal Srivastava, Chief Engineer of Project Himank, hoisted the National and BRO flag at the site.
The strategically important road links Likaru to Fukche village through the Mig La Pass.
The BRO has accomplished the feat of building a road at a height of 19,400 feet at the Mig La Pass on the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche route in Leh district.
Previously, the BRO set a Guinness World Record by constructing a road at the Umling La Pass at an altitude of 19,024 feet in Leh district.
It also promises to boost tourism in Ladakh, offering breathtaking views of the Indus Valley. This accomplishment highlights BRO's engineering excellence in challenging terrains.
